Is Bill Gates a modern witch? Covid-19 conspiracy theories involving billionaire similar to witch hunt

  • Bill Gates rumours have circulated online since the start of Covid-19 pandemic
  • The conspiracies show parallels with theories developed about witches centuries ago

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:42pm, 4 Nov, 2021

