Since the pandemic began, conspiracies about billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates have spread over the internet. Photo: dpa
Is Bill Gates a modern witch? Covid-19 conspiracy theories involving billionaire similar to witch hunt
- Bill Gates rumours have circulated online since the start of Covid-19 pandemic
- The conspiracies show parallels with theories developed about witches centuries ago
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
