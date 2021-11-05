Former US president Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally in Iowa in October. Photo: Reuters Former US president Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally in Iowa in October. Photo: Reuters
Former US president Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally in Iowa in October. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Russian source for anti-Trump Steele dossier Igor Danchenko charged in the US

  • The analyst has been indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI about his role in collecting information for ex-UK spy Christopher Steele
  • The case is part of an ongoing investigation of the origins of an FBI probe into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:17am, 5 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally in Iowa in October. Photo: Reuters Former US president Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally in Iowa in October. Photo: Reuters
Former US president Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally in Iowa in October. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE