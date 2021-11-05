Former US president Donald Trump reacts after his speech during a rally in Iowa in October. Photo: Reuters
Russian source for anti-Trump Steele dossier Igor Danchenko charged in the US
- The analyst has been indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI about his role in collecting information for ex-UK spy Christopher Steele
- The case is part of an ongoing investigation of the origins of an FBI probe into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia
