A person holds a sign as protesters demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters A person holds a sign as protesters demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A person holds a sign as protesters demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Nearly all-white jury to hear US murder trial of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery

  • Judge notes appearance of ‘intentional discrimination’ in panel’s make-up, but says trial of three men who chased down and shot the victim can proceed
  • Meanwhile, in separate high-profile, racially charged case, a white juror was dismissed after making a joke about a black man who was shot by police

Topic |   United States
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:29am, 5 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A person holds a sign as protesters demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters A person holds a sign as protesters demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A person holds a sign as protesters demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE