A person holds a sign as protesters demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Nearly all-white jury to hear US murder trial of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery
- Judge notes appearance of ‘intentional discrimination’ in panel’s make-up, but says trial of three men who chased down and shot the victim can proceed
- Meanwhile, in separate high-profile, racially charged case, a white juror was dismissed after making a joke about a black man who was shot by police
Topic | United States
A person holds a sign as protesters demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters