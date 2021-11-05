CIA Director William Burns disclosed publicly last week that 97 per cent of the agency’s officers have been vaccinated. File photo: AFP
Thousands of US intelligence officers refusing Covid-19 vaccine mandate risk being fired
- Biden administration sets November 22 deadline for US government civilian workers to get vaccinated
- US congressman says some US intelligence agencies had as much as 40 per cent of workforce still unvaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
