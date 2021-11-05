Pfizer said it plans to submit interim trial results for its pill to the US FDA for emergency use authorisation. Photo: AP
Pfizer says Covid-19 pill Paxlovid cuts hospitalisation and deaths by 89 per cent
- The company will submit the data to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation
- Pfizer said it aims to produce more than 180,000 packs by the end of 2021
