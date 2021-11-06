US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the White House on Friday. Photo: AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the White House on Friday. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the White House on Friday. Photo: AP
Defence
World /  United States & Canada

US names ‘Havana syndrome’ envoy to lead investigation of mystery illness

  • Lawmakers have been pushing the Biden administration to get to the bottom of what may be sonic or microwave attacks by a foreign adversary, such as Russia
  • Victims, including diplomats and intelligence officers, often describe a range of unusual physical sensations after hearing strange sounds

Topic |   Defence
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:32am, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the White House on Friday. Photo: AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the White House on Friday. Photo: AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the White House on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE