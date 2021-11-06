The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking in April. Photo: Nasa via AP
Returning SpaceX crew stuck using diapers due to broken toilet
- Astronauts had pulled up panels in their capsule to find pools of urine from a leak
- The flight home from the International Space Station has been delayed more than a week by bad weather and an undisclosed medical issue involving one of the crew
Topic | Space
