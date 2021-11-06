A man walks past the logo of Pfizer at its offices in Berlin. Photo: dpa
Pfizer eyes deal with 90 nations for its Covid-19 pill; Merck in talks with China after UK approval
- Pfizer intends to roll out its Paxlovid pill as soon as possible, and will ensure accessible prices for low-income nations, its CEO says
- Meanwhile, Merck says it’s exploring bringing its Covid-19 pill to China, after the UK approved its drug molnupiravir this week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
