A man walks past the logo of Pfizer at its offices in Berlin. Photo: dpa A man walks past the logo of Pfizer at its offices in Berlin. Photo: dpa
A man walks past the logo of Pfizer at its offices in Berlin. Photo: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

Pfizer eyes deal with 90 nations for its Covid-19 pill; Merck in talks with China after UK approval

  • Pfizer intends to roll out its Paxlovid pill as soon as possible, and will ensure accessible prices for low-income nations, its CEO says
  • Meanwhile, Merck says it’s exploring bringing its Covid-19 pill to China, after the UK approved its drug molnupiravir this week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:03pm, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past the logo of Pfizer at its offices in Berlin. Photo: dpa A man walks past the logo of Pfizer at its offices in Berlin. Photo: dpa
A man walks past the logo of Pfizer at its offices in Berlin. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE