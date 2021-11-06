Subway trains run over the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
US Congress passes Joe Biden’s US$1 trillion infrastructure bill
- Lawmakers rubber-stamped the Senate-passed US$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on the House floor by a comfortable 228 votes to 206
- The move marks a legacy-making achievement for Biden, amid plunging approval ratings and an upset for the Democrats in Virginia’s gubernatorial election
Topic | United States
Subway trains run over the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images