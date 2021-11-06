Rapper Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston. Photo: Invision/AP
Astroworld festival: at least 8 dead in crowd surge at Travis Scott concert in Houston
- The incident occurred when fans gathered at the event began to push toward the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries
- 17 people were taken to hospitals and the second day of the festival has been cancelled
Topic | United States
Rapper Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston. Photo: Invision/AP