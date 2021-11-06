Steven Spielberg’s superyacht has teak decks, a lift and accommodation for 20 guests. Photo: Flickr/Creative Commons Steven Spielberg’s superyacht has teak decks, a lift and accommodation for 20 guests. Photo: Flickr/Creative Commons
Steven Spielberg’s superyacht has teak decks, a lift and accommodation for 20 guests. Photo: Flickr/Creative Commons
World /  United States & Canada

Steven Spielberg sells his superyacht Seven Seas for US$158 million as pandemic market boom continues

  • The 86-metre vessel’s new owner is Canadian steel billionaire Barry Zekelman
  • The superyacht industry hasn’t slowed down even as lockdowns largely end as manufacturers rush to meet demand from customers

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:45pm, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Steven Spielberg’s superyacht has teak decks, a lift and accommodation for 20 guests. Photo: Flickr/Creative Commons Steven Spielberg’s superyacht has teak decks, a lift and accommodation for 20 guests. Photo: Flickr/Creative Commons
Steven Spielberg’s superyacht has teak decks, a lift and accommodation for 20 guests. Photo: Flickr/Creative Commons
READ FULL ARTICLE