Merck’s molnupiravir has already been approved in Britain. Photo: Merck/TNS
Explainer |
What are Covid-19 pills and why are they important in the fight against the virus?
- Antiviral pills molnupiravir and paxlovid developed by US companies Merck and Pfizer have shown encouraging results in preventing serious forms of Covid-19
- If the efficacy of these drugs is confirmed, they would add to vaccines to bolster the therapeutic arsenal against the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
