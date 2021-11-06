Merck’s molnupiravir has already been approved in Britain. Photo: Merck/TNS Merck’s molnupiravir has already been approved in Britain. Photo: Merck/TNS
Merck’s molnupiravir has already been approved in Britain. Photo: Merck/TNS
World /  United States & Canada

Explainer |
What are Covid-19 pills and why are they important in the fight against the virus?

  • Antiviral pills molnupiravir and paxlovid developed by US companies Merck and Pfizer have shown encouraging results in preventing serious forms of Covid-19
  • If the efficacy of these drugs is confirmed, they would add to vaccines to bolster the therapeutic arsenal against the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Merck’s molnupiravir has already been approved in Britain. Photo: Merck/TNS Merck’s molnupiravir has already been approved in Britain. Photo: Merck/TNS
Merck’s molnupiravir has already been approved in Britain. Photo: Merck/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE