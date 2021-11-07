The US-Mexico border will be reopened to non-essential traffic on Monday. Photo: AFP The US-Mexico border will be reopened to non-essential traffic on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Some Mexicans seek out new vaccinations as US border restrictions relax

  • The rules specify that beginning on Monday only foreigners who have received World Health Organization-approved vaccines can cross
  • The rule effectively bars those who received jabs including China’s CanSino Biologics and Russia’s Sputnik V, among others

Reuters
Updated: 3:23am, 7 Nov, 2021

