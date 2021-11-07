Festival goers are seen rushing into the VIP area before Travis Scott performing at the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on Friday. Photo: Invision / AP
Victims of Texas crowd surge ranged in age from 14 to 27, Houston mayor confirms
- The crowd at a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so that they could not breathe
- Mayor Sylvester Turner said the disaster on Friday night was a tragedy and that it is too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong
