Victims of Texas crowd surge ranged in age from 14 to 27, Houston mayor confirms

  • The crowd at a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so that they could not breathe
  • Mayor Sylvester Turner said the disaster on Friday night was a tragedy and that it is too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:36am, 7 Nov, 2021

Festival goers are seen rushing into the VIP area before Travis Scott performing at the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on Friday. Photo: Invision / AP
