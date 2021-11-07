Mourners lay flowers outside the cancelled Astroworld festival after at least eight people died in a crowd surge. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Mourners lay flowers outside the cancelled Astroworld festival after at least eight people died in a crowd surge. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Mourners lay flowers outside the cancelled Astroworld festival after at least eight people died in a crowd surge. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Explainers
World /  United States & Canada

Explainer |
Why crowd surges can kill people

  • At least eight people were killed in the US city of Houston over the weekend following a crowd surge at a music festival
  • Most major events happen without a death, but human crush tragedies have been happening for a long time

Topic |   Explainers
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:15pm, 7 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Mourners lay flowers outside the cancelled Astroworld festival after at least eight people died in a crowd surge. Photo: Getty Images/AFP Mourners lay flowers outside the cancelled Astroworld festival after at least eight people died in a crowd surge. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Mourners lay flowers outside the cancelled Astroworld festival after at least eight people died in a crowd surge. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE