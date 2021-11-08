Sesame Street character Big Bird said he has had his coronavirus vaccination. Photo: HBO / TNS Sesame Street character Big Bird said he has had his coronavirus vaccination. Photo: HBO / TNS
Big Bird announced he has had his coronavirus vaccine; Republican senator calls it ‘propaganda’

  • ‘My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,’ Sesame Street’s Big Bird tweeted
  • ‘Government propaganda … for your 5 year old!’ Senator Ted Cruz tweeted

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Updated: 4:43am, 8 Nov, 2021

