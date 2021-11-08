US rapper Travis Scott said he is ‘devastated’ by the deaths at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Photo: AFP US rapper Travis Scott said he is ‘devastated’ by the deaths at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Photo: AFP
US rapper Travis Scott said he is ‘devastated’ by the deaths at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Photo: AFP
Music
World /  United States & Canada

Astroworld festival: rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued over deadly crush at Texas concert

  • First Astroworld lawsuits land; Travis Scott and Drake are named as defendants
  • Criminal probe opened into crush at outdoor rap concert in Houston that killed eight

Topic |   Music
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:56am, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US rapper Travis Scott said he is ‘devastated’ by the deaths at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Photo: AFP US rapper Travis Scott said he is ‘devastated’ by the deaths at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Photo: AFP
US rapper Travis Scott said he is ‘devastated’ by the deaths at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE