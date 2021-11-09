Jill Brownbill caresses her newly born grandson Rocco on November 8 while arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The US has reopened land borders for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were imposed. Photo: Reuters
US reopens borders, families tearfully reunited, after 20 months of Covid-19 restrictions
- Vaccinated visitors allowed into the country, ending constraints on movement
- First passengers arriving at JFK airport enter terminal to cheers and applause
Topic | Coronavirus US
Jill Brownbill caresses her newly born grandson Rocco on November 8 while arriving at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The US has reopened land borders for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were imposed. Photo: Reuters