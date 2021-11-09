The Crew-2 SpaceX Dragon capsule with its parachutes deployed just before splashing down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Photo: AFP
SpaceX returns 4 Nasa astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day mission on International Space Station
- SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule splashes down safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast
- It caps a six-month Nasa science mission aboard the International Space Station
