US Vice-President Kamala Harris. Photo: EPA-EFE US Vice-President Kamala Harris. Photo: EPA-EFE
World / United States & Canada

Aukus fallout: VP Kamala Harris arrives in Paris amid France-US tensions

  • During her visit, Harris will meet Macron, attend a peace forum, participate in a multilateral conference on Libya and take part in commemorations for the anniversary of the end of WWI
  • Her trip comes after a row erupted in September when Australia walked out of a submarines deal with France in favour of an alternative one with the US

Agence France-Presse and Bloomberg

Updated: 9:09pm, 9 Nov, 2021

