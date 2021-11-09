US Vice-President Kamala Harris. Photo: EPA-EFE
Aukus fallout: VP Kamala Harris arrives in Paris amid France-US tensions
- During her visit, Harris will meet Macron, attend a peace forum, participate in a multilateral conference on Libya and take part in commemorations for the anniversary of the end of WWI
- Her trip comes after a row erupted in September when Australia walked out of a submarines deal with France in favour of an alternative one with the US
