US man accused of killing Chinese wife Mengqi Ji tells court about turbulent relationship

  • Joseph Elledge said his spouse had a temper and they often argued as a way to control the other person’s emotions
  • He described tension with Ji’s parents, who moved in after their granddaughter was born and often spoke to the girl in Chinese, which Ji would translate for him

Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press
Updated: 4:34am, 10 Nov, 2021

In a Missouri court on Tuesday, Joseph Elledge looks at a photo of himself and his late wife Mengqi Ji from when they took a trip to China to visit her relatives. Photo: Columbia Daily Tribune via AP
