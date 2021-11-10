A US attack submarine undergoes sea trials in the Atlantic Ocean in November 2009. The US government did not disclose which submarines were affected by the fake steel test results. Photo: US Navy via AFP
Metallurgist admits faking steel test results for US Navy subs for decades
- The tests were meant to show that the metal used for the vessels’ hulls would not fail in a collision or certain ‘wartime scenarios’
- Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, faces up to 10 years in prison and a US$1 million fine
Topic | Defence
