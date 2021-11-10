Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with then-US Vice-President Joe Biden inside the Great Hall of the People in 2013 in Beijing. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to hold virtual summit ‘next week’, with date to come
- The talks between the two leaders will take place as the US and China spar over Taiwan, and alarm grows in Washington over Beijing’s expanding nuclear arsenal
- The session won’t address the issue of whether the US consulate in Chengdu and the Chinese consulate in Houston will reopen
