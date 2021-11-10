This functioning Apple-1 is the great-great-grandfather of today's sleek chrome-and-glass MacBooks. Photo: John Moran Auctioneers via AFP
Original Apple computer hand-built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak sells for US$400,000
- The functioning ‘Chaffey College’ Apple-1 is one of only 200 made by the company’s founders at the start of their journey from start-up to tech giant
- The unit is among a handful of these first models encased in koa wood, which is native to Hawaii
Topic | Apple
