US astronaut Buzz Aldrin stands next to the American flag on the moon. Apollo 11 was the first manned lunar landing mission in July 1969. File photo: Nasa
Nasa pushes back crewed moon landing to 2025 in race with China
- New Nasa moon programme has faced numerous delays, including in developing vehicles needed
- Target of 2024 was set by the administration of former president Donald Trump
Topic | Space
