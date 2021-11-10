Former US president Donald Trump failed to block the release of documents sought by a US House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. File photo: AFP Former US president Donald Trump failed to block the release of documents sought by a US House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. File photo: AFP
Former US president Donald Trump failed to block the release of documents sought by a US House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

US judge rules Trump Capitol attack records can be released to Congress

  • Ruling a win for US House panel investigating January 6 Capitol riot
  • Trump’s lawyers argue White House records should be kept secret

Topic |   Donald Trump
Agencies

Updated: 12:08pm, 10 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US president Donald Trump failed to block the release of documents sought by a US House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. File photo: AFP Former US president Donald Trump failed to block the release of documents sought by a US House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. File photo: AFP
Former US president Donald Trump failed to block the release of documents sought by a US House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE