Britain’s Prince Harry speaks onstage during an event in New York in September. Photo: TNS
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of US Capitol attack
- The UK royal says he told Jack Dorsey his platform was ‘allowing a coup to be staged’ right before the January 6 incident, and hasn’t heard from the CEO since
- Prince Harry took aim at social media firms for not challenging online hate and misinformation, citing attacks targeting his wife, Meghan
