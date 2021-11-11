French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes US Vice-President Kamala Harris before their meeting at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday. Photo: Le Pictorium Agency via DPA French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes US Vice-President Kamala Harris before their meeting at the Elysee Palace on Wednesday. Photo: Le Pictorium Agency via DPA
Wooing France: Kamala Harris meets Emmanuel Macron after Aukus submarine row

  • The two sides say their countries are ready to work together again, after drama over a deal with Australia put diplomatic relations at a historic low
  • Biden had earlier told his French counterpart that the US had been ‘clumsy’ in handling the issue, though he did not formally apologise

Associated Press
Updated: 4:39am, 11 Nov, 2021

