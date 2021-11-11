US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at an event in Washington in October. Photo: Bloomberg US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at an event in Washington in October. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at an event in Washington in October. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

US trade chief Katherine Tai says getting ‘traction’ with China in phase one deal talks

  • The coming virtual summit between Biden and Xi will be helpful, but officials on both sides are working and ‘don’t need the Dads to come in’, she says
  • The US aims to hold Beijing accountable to the Trump-era agreement, Tai says, and is exploring all weaknesses in China’s performance

Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:31am, 11 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at an event in Washington in October. Photo: Bloomberg US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at an event in Washington in October. Photo: Bloomberg
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at an event in Washington in October. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE