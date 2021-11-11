US Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks at an event in Washington in October. Photo: Bloomberg
US trade chief Katherine Tai says getting ‘traction’ with China in phase one deal talks
- The coming virtual summit between Biden and Xi will be helpful, but officials on both sides are working and ‘don’t need the Dads to come in’, she says
- The US aims to hold Beijing accountable to the Trump-era agreement, Tai says, and is exploring all weaknesses in China’s performance
Topic | US-China trade war
