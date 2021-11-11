Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the car park outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on October 21 after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust. Photo: Santa Fe New Mexican via AP
Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin sued by crew member who held Halyna Hutchins as she died
- Serge Svetnoy, head of lighting for the ill-fated film, says the bullet that killed his close friend narrowly missed him
- The first known lawsuit stemming from the incident names nearly two dozen people, including assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed
Topic | Gun violence in the US
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the car park outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on October 21 after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust. Photo: Santa Fe New Mexican via AP