Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin sued by crew member who held Halyna Hutchins as she died

  • Serge Svetnoy, head of lighting for the ill-fated film, says the bullet that killed his close friend narrowly missed him
  • The first known lawsuit stemming from the incident names nearly two dozen people, including assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Updated: 7:26am, 11 Nov, 2021

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the car park outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on October 21 after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film Rust. Photo: Santa Fe New Mexican via AP
