Sunisa Lee of the United States poses during the award ceremony after the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July. Photo: Xinhua
US Olympic gold medallist Sunisa Lee ‘pepper sprayed in anti-Asian racist attack’
- The gymnast said she was out with friends when a car drove by with its occupants shouting slurs
- Lee won women’s all-around gymnastics gold at the Tokyo Games this year, succeeding defending champion Simone Biles after she withdrew
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
