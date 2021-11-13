Sunisa Lee of the United States poses during the award ceremony after the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July. Photo: Xinhua Sunisa Lee of the United States poses during the award ceremony after the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July. Photo: Xinhua
Sunisa Lee of the United States poses during the award ceremony after the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July. Photo: Xinhua
US Olympic gold medallist Sunisa Lee ‘pepper sprayed in anti-Asian racist attack’

  • The gymnast said she was out with friends when a car drove by with its occupants shouting slurs
  • Lee won women’s all-around gymnastics gold at the Tokyo Games this year, succeeding defending champion Simone Biles after she withdrew

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:55am, 13 Nov, 2021

