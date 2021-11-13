Glen de Vries (right) looks on as William Shatner talks about what rocket lift off did to his face during a press event at the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, in October. Photo: AP
Glen de Vries, who went to space with William Shatner, dies in plane crash
- He and another man were in a single-engine Cessna 172 that went down in a wooded area in New Jersey
- De Vries, a tech entrepreneur, had spent 10 minutes in space last month aboard a vessel built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin
