Then US President Donald Trump (left) congratulates Steve Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff at the White House in January 2017. Photo: AFP
Trump adviser Steve Bannon criminally charged for defying Capitol attack subpoena
- The ex-US president’s long-time ally has refused to provide his testimony and documents requested by a panel investigating the events of January 6
- Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanour punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of US$100,000
Topic | US Politics
