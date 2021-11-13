US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
US and Japan launch talks on cutting Trump-era steel and aluminium tariffs
- US officials take aim at China ‘trade distortions’ as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo prepares for her first official Asia trip
- The US earlier lifted similar tariffs on the EU, as Biden hailed a ‘new era in transatlantic cooperation’
Topic | Donald Trump
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters