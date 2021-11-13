Alton Spann was charged with murder in the shooting death of Chinese student Zheng Shaoxiong in Chicago. Photo: Chicago Police Department via AP
Man charged with murder of University of Chicago student Zheng Shaoxiong
- Alton Spann, 18, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon
- Zheng was standing on a pavement in the Hyde Park neighbourhood when Spann shot him in the torso and ran off with some of his belongings
