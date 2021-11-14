Hackers on Saturday sent out tens of thousands of messages from an FBI email account warning about a possible cyberattack. Photo: TNS
Hackers send fake cyberattack warnings from FBI’s email system
- The bogus messages warning recipients that the threat actor appeared to be cybersecurity expert Vinny Troia reached at least 100,000 inboxes
- The FBI confirmed the breach and said the situation is still ‘ongoing’
Topic | United States
