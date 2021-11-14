People attend an anti-vaccine protest in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP People attend an anti-vaccine protest in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Anti-vaxxers who got Covid-19 shots take bath in borax to ‘detox’ body

  • Carrie Madej, an osteopathic doctor, claimed in a video that people can ‘detox’ their body of the vaccine in a bath made with the cleaning solution
  • Borax, which can also be used to kill insects, is ‘a potentially caustic and harmful substance’

Updated: 12:53pm, 14 Nov, 2021

