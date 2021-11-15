People attend a rally ahead of an opposition demonstration in Cuba in Miami, Florida, US on Sunday. Photo: Reuters People attend a rally ahead of an opposition demonstration in Cuba in Miami, Florida, US on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
People attend a rally ahead of an opposition demonstration in Cuba in Miami, Florida, US on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Americas
World /  United States & Canada

Antony Blinken condemns Cuba for ‘intimidation tactics’ ahead of planned protests

  • The US Secretary of State vowed that the US would pursue measures seeking ‘accountability’ for the crackdown
  • Opposition groups have called the march to demand greater political freedoms and the release of jailed activists

Topic |   Americas
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:28am, 15 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People attend a rally ahead of an opposition demonstration in Cuba in Miami, Florida, US on Sunday. Photo: Reuters People attend a rally ahead of an opposition demonstration in Cuba in Miami, Florida, US on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
People attend a rally ahead of an opposition demonstration in Cuba in Miami, Florida, US on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE