Ezra Blount, right, and his father, Treston Blount, posing outside the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Both were injured at the concert during a crowd surge. Ezra died on November 14. Photo: Taylor Blount via AP
Dallas boy, 9, dies in hospital after Houston festival crush, becoming tenth, and youngest, victim

  • Ezra Blount was placed in a medically induced coma after being injured at the Astroworld event on November 5
  • Rapper Travis Scott, the headline act, and organisers are the focus of a criminal investigation into the deaths and injuries

Associated Press
Updated: 4:57pm, 15 Nov, 2021

