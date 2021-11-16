Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrives at an FBI field office in Washington on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders to FBI to face charges over Capitol riot investigation
- Donald Trump’s adviser accused of contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition and refusing to produce documents
- He is first of people close to the former US president ordered to testify about what happened in the run-up to January 6 attack
Topic | United States
