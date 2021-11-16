The US said on Monday it was investigating a ‘debris-generating event in outer space’ after astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to prepare for a possible evacuation. Photo: Nasa / AFP The US said on Monday it was investigating a ‘debris-generating event in outer space’ after astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to prepare for a possible evacuation. Photo: Nasa / AFP
The US said on Monday it was investigating a ‘debris-generating event in outer space’ after astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to prepare for a possible evacuation. Photo: Nasa / AFP
Space debris ‘event’ forces International Space Station crew to take evasive action

  • The incident came amid unconfirmed reports that Russia had carried out an anti-satellite weapon test
  • Astronauts on the ISS were forced to prepare for a possible evacuation

Updated: 4:30am, 16 Nov, 2021

