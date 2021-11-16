US President Joe Biden, centre, receives applause after signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden signs US$1 trillion infrastructure bill into law at White House ceremony
- Biden said the bill’s passage showed that ‘despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results’
- The measure is designed to create jobs across the country by dispersing billions of dollars to state and local governments
Topic | United States
