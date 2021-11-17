Revellers celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square in New York in December 2019. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: New York’s Times Square to welcome New Year’s revellers again – if they’re vaccinated
- People who cannot be vaccinated because of a disability will have to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test
- The celebration, with its iconic ball drop, was a socially distanced affair last year, during the height of the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
