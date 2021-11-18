Opioid-based Hydrocodone tablets are seen at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, in June. Photo: Reuters
Opioid-based Hydrocodone tablets are seen at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, in June. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

US overdose deaths hit record 100,000 in a year, driven by fentanyl use and the coronavirus pandemic

  • Many drug users were left socially isolated and unable to get treatment or other support as Covid-19 spread across the country
  • Drug overdose fatalities now surpass deaths from car crashes, guns and even flu and pneumonia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:48am, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Opioid-based Hydrocodone tablets are seen at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, in June. Photo: Reuters
Opioid-based Hydrocodone tablets are seen at a pharmacy in Portsmouth, Ohio, in June. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE