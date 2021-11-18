Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, took part in the US Capitol attack on January 6. Photo: TNS
‘QAnon shaman’ sentenced to 41 months in jail for US Capitol attack
- Shirtless, wearing a horned headdress and carrying an American flag, Jacob Chansley was one of the most recognisable symbols of the January 6 unrest
- The Trump supporter had left a handwritten note on the dais in the Senate chamber that said: ‘Justice is coming!’
Topic | United States
