Malcolm X addresses reporters at the Hotel Park-Sheraton in New York in March 1964. Photo: AP
Two men found guilty of Malcolm X murder to be exonerated

  • Muhammad A. Aziz and the late Khalil Islam will have their convictions thrown out in an admission by US authorities of a historic miscarriage of justice
  • A 22-month investigation found that prosecutors, the FBI and the NYPD withheld evidence likely to have led to the acquittal of the two men

Racism and prejudice
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:33am, 18 Nov, 2021

