US actor Alec Baldwin has been named in two lawsuits so far over the fatal shooting on the set of his film, Rust. Photo: AFP
Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin had no reason to fire gun, new lawsuit says

  • The actor discharged the firearm when there was ‘nothing in the script’ calling for this, according to the second lawsuit stemming from the fatal incident
  • The scene required only three tight shots of Baldwin: one on his eyes, one on a bloodstain on his shoulder, and one as he pulled the gun from a holster

Associated Press
Updated: 7:23am, 18 Nov, 2021

