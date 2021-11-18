A vehicle holding lot is seen in fire while surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department via Reuters
More deaths feared as floods prompt state of emergency in Canada’s British Columbia
- PM Trudeau says the military is being sent in to help after record-breaking rain led to evacuations and massive disruption
- The state of emergency includes travel restrictions so essential goods, medical and emergency services can be transported to communities that need them
