A vehicle holding lot is seen in fire while surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department via Reuters
A vehicle holding lot is seen in fire while surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department via Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

More deaths feared as floods prompt state of emergency in Canada’s British Columbia

  • PM Trudeau says the military is being sent in to help after record-breaking rain led to evacuations and massive disruption
  • The state of emergency includes travel restrictions so essential goods, medical and emergency services can be transported to communities that need them

Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 8:09am, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A vehicle holding lot is seen in fire while surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department via Reuters
A vehicle holding lot is seen in fire while surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE