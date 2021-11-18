An electronmicrograph from the Centres for Disease Control that shows the smallpox virus. File photo: AP
FBI and CDC investigate as vials labelled ‘Smallpox’ found in US lab freezer
- In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated after it killed nearly a third of people infected
- Only two labs in the world are authorised to store samples: one in Russia and the other in Atlanta
Topic | Disease
