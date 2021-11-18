An electronmicrograph from the Centres for Disease Control that shows the smallpox virus. File photo: AP
FBI and CDC investigate as vials labelled ‘Smallpox’ found in US lab freezer

  • In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated after it killed nearly a third of people infected
  • Only two labs in the world are authorised to store samples: one in Russia and the other in Atlanta

Tribune News Service
Updated: 11:13am, 18 Nov, 2021

