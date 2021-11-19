Julius Jones was convicted of murder for a 1999 killing. Photo: Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP
US man Julius Jones’ execution halted at last minute
- The death-row inmate had been due to die by lethal injection for a 22-year-old murder in which doubts about his guilt have been raised
- His sentence was commuted to life in prison without parole by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt
